Imran to lead election rally in Lahore tomorrow, urges people to come out

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he will lead an election rally in Lahore tomorrow, and also urged the chief justice to form a judicial commission to probe into the killing of party activist Ali Bilal, alias Zille Shah.

He said Lahorites are lively people, and asked everyone to support him tomorrow. He further demanded the election commission seek resignation from the caretaker chief minister, police chief and the capital city police officer.

Addressing a gathering via a video link to pay tribute to the slain Ali Bilal on Saturday, Imran claimed the activist had been brutally tortured and his body thrown on a road.

He said he could not understand the mentality behind such brutality, adding Shah had 60 marks of torture on his body. Imran said he had fanatic and ideological workers and that he was proud of them.

He alleged that Mohsin Naqvi was appointed the interim Punjab chief minister over his hatred for the PTI. People like the Punjab IGP and Lahore CCPO give a bad name to the Punjab Police, he maintained.

He called the press conference of the caretaker CM and IGP shameful, claiming these two individuals consider people are sheep and fools, and had implicated him in the killing of Shah.

Imran said the police first claimed their personnel were thrashed by unidentified people on Wednesday during the PTI rally.

“First they say Shah was murdered, then they said it was an accident. The IGP should be ashamed of himself,” he stressed, claiming they are now trying to eliminate all the evidence.

The PTI chief said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has been calling for closing all cases against Nawaz Sharif. “These people believe law is only for the weak,” he stated.

He further said the biggest issue is the absence of supremacy of law, adding these people are turning the country into a ‘Banana republic’.

Imran said Maryam is ordering the judiciary to jail him. After she said Shah’s death was an accident, the police also started parroting her. They tortured an innocent man to death, and one’s blood will boil looking at his pictures.

He alleged that as soon as the caretaker chief minister was appointed, he disbanded the JIT probing the attack on him.

“I asked for resignations of three people to give me justice. But those who attacked me are in power today,” he alleged, asking how will Zille Shah get justice.

He claimed those who prepared Shah’s postmortem report are being pressurized. He also alleged that the incumbent rulers want to eliminate him, adding he will fight till his last breath.

Imran also asked the masses to stand up against the officials who were “national criminals”. He further claimed ‘unidentified people’ have been activated.

Addressing the judiciary, he said the torture on Zille Shah was their responsibility, and demanded the high court chief justice form a judicial commission to probe into the killing.

Imran further reiterated this former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Bajwa along with the PDM ousted his government, claiming the former British high commissioner had said the same thing.

Democratic right

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir says taking out a rally is the democratic and political right of Imran Khan.

However, he made it clear that if any attempts are made to create disorder, action will be taken as per the law without any discrimination.

Mir also warned that arrests will also be made in case of any chaos.