Sarwar decides to joint PML-Q in meeting with Shujaat

The reports that were being speculated for some time were confirmed on Saturday evening, when former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar met with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat, and decided that he will be joining the party.

Chaudhry Sarwar will reportedly get two party posts.

Chaudhry Sarwar met with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the latter’s Lahore residence on Saturday, and discussed the political situation of the country.

During the meeting, it was decided that Sawar will join the PML-Q, and get two positions in the party.

Sarwar will reportedly be appointed as the PML-Q chief organizer and the Punjab president.

A formal announcement to the effect will be made at a grand ceremony at the Muslim League House tomorrow, where Sarwar will address a press conference also.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat personally sent out invitations to party members for tomorrow’s event.

Earlier, in a meeting between the two, Shujaat’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain and other leaders of the party were also present.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat had invited Chaudhary Sarwar to join the PML-Q.

Sarwar talked to Chaudhry Shujaat regarding his political future.

Shujaat is said to have told Sarwar that an experienced politician like him have to come forward to solve the problems of the country.

