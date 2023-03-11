Watch Live
Babar, Rizwan refuse to take rest for Afghanistan T20 series

According to reports, PCB wants the duo rested for the series
Qadir Khawaja Mar 11, 2023
<p>Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan do not want to take rest for Afghanistan series. Photo: PCB</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan rejected the offer to take rest for the series against Afghanistan and want to play the series.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, the duo said that they were best performers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and do not need rest.

It was reported by the media that PCB was planning to rest the duo for the 3-match series and it was expected that Shaheen Shah Afridi would be named as the stand-in captain.

There were also reports that youngsters like Saim Ayub, Azam Khan and Ihsanullah would be picked for the series, based on their performance in the PSL.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan are the top ranked batters of Pakistan in the T20 Rankings and also the top scorers of PSL so far.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, the duo believes that if they are given rest, it could affect the unity of the team.

The squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan is expected to be announced in next few days.

