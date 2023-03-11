PTI demands probe into Ali Bilal’s death through high court judge

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded an investigation by a Lahore High Court (LHC) judge into the alleged custodial death of party activist Ali Bilal on March 8.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry accused the caretaker chief minister and the inspector general (IG) of creating misleading narratives and trying to erase the blood stains on the hands of the caretaker government.

Chaudhry criticized the press conference held by the chief minister, saying that instead of providing facts, the government is creating false cases against the PTI leadership, including Imran Khan, Hamad Azhar, and himself.

He also accused the government of destroying the entire structure of prosecution in the province.

Chaudhry claimed that if the death of Ali Bilal was the result of an accident, why the government filed a case against the PTI leadership.

He further stated that the CM’s presser with the IG was just a cover-up, similar to what was seen after the attack on Imran Khan and the murder of Arshad Sharif.

Chaudhry emphasized the need for a senior judge of the high court to inspect the facts and determine the truth behind the incident.

He argued that it has become increasingly difficult for the courts to determine whether the person whom the police present as an accused is truly an offender or not.