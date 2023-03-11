Slow progress in Karachi’s lawyer murder case leaves victim’s family despondent

The family of a deceased lawyer of Karachi has finally managed to get the first information report (FIR) of his killing after moving pillar to post for a month.

According to victim’s brother Bilal Ayub, his brother Mansoor was allegedly lured to his estranged wife’s house by her and her accomplices, where he was killed and the entire incident was fabricated as ‘a suicide committed by the counsel who shot himself after indiscriminate firing’.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the deceased counsel and that he committed suicide.

However, Mansoor’s family claims otherwise, saying that everything was planned by a man named Kashif Saeed.

Following the murder, Mansoor’s brother Bilal Ayub attempted to file a first information report (FIR) against the alleged murder of his sibling.

Mansoor Ayub. Photo: File

However, he was made to move pillar to post as the police refrained from incorporating names the victim’s family wanted to get included.

Bilal said that they had to approach court to get the FIR registered against the victim’s wife under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) after months.

He claimed that he had been receiving threats and was also attacked by men sent by Kashif Saeed - who he claims was the mastermind behind the killing of his brother.