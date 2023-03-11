Audio leak: Ali Amin Gandapur suggests use of force to bring people to Zaman Park

The alleged audio conversation between Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur and Dawood Afridi has sparked controversy and raised questions about the use of force and manipulation for taking people to Imran Khan’s Lahore residence Zaman Park.

According to the audio, Ali Amin is heard asking Dawood to bring people forcibly to Zaman Park, where Imran Khan had apparently demanded that all ticket holders show their appearance.

But, the time of the audio cannot be specified.

The conversation suggests that the two leaders are willing to use force to ensure that their party’s candidates reach there.

Dawood Afridi tells Ali Amin that convoys have already left, and another one is scheduled to leave on Saturday. Dawood tells Gandapur that only 15 to 20 people had so far reached Zaman Park.

However, Dawood says he had still not left for Khan’s residence.

In response, Gandapur demands him to send at least 50 people.