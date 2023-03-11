India’s Gill hits ton but Australia dismiss Pujara

Opener Shubman Gill hit his second Test century after overcoming a tough spell of run-making in India’s strong reply on day three of the fourth match against Australia on Saturday.

The hosts took tea at 188-2, managing just 59 runs in the second session of play to trail Australia by 292 runs at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill reached his ton with a fine sweep off Todd Murphy to take a bow as the raucous weekend crowd applauded, but lost his partner Cheteshwar Pujara, for 42, four balls later.

Murphy trapped Pujara lbw to end a 113-run second-wicket stand which prospered after skipper Rohit Sharma fell for 35 in the morning session.

Gill (103) and Virat Kohli (0) were batting at the break.

Australia’s stand-in-skipper Steve Smith rotated his bowlers, who remained disciplined in their line and length to test the batsmen’s patience for much of the hot afternoon.

Gill broke the shackles with two successive boundaries off Cameron Green to bring alive the crowd with delightful cover drives.

India started the day on 36-0 and kept attacking on a pitch that still looks good for batting.

Mitchell Starc bowled to plan with his short balls and a heavy leg-side field, but Rohit took on the challenge as he smashed the left-arm quick for a four and a six at long leg.

Rohit fell to Matthew Kuhnemann’s left-arm spin as the skipper got caught at short cover against the run of play.

The pitch has been vastly different from the viciously spinning tracks in the previous three Tests and Usman Khawaja made Australia take early advantage with his 180.

The left-handed Khawaja and Cameron Green, who struck his maiden international century with 114, put on 208 runs for the fifth wicket before Australia’s innings ended late on day two.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 after Australia won the third Test. The hosts need a win to clinch the series and secure a berth in the World Test Championship final in June.