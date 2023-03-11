Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust Signs Contract with Paymob as Their Official Payment Gateway For Convenient Donations

Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust (LKMWT) a welfare trust providing health care to the underprivileged in Karachi, announced that they have secured the services of Paymob, a digital gateway for convenient payment processes.

Mr. Raza, Head of Enterprise Business at Paymob, Head of Operations (LKMWT ) Farman Ahmed Khan, and Ms. Nigarish Raihan, Manager Partnerships and Communications at LKMWT shook hands to officially announce the onboarding.

This ease in payment method will provide a hassle-free experience for donors who are looking to donate for a good cause and helping LKMWT in ensuring a healthier community.