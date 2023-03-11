Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N leaders to ramp up election campaign in Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to ramp up the election campaign in preparation for the upcoming general elections in Punjab.

During a video conference with party leaders, Sharif instructed party leaders to mobilize and prepare for the election campaign, emphasizing that Punjab Assembly tickets will be given to party loyalists and strong candidates in their constituencies.

He stressed the importance of exposing the irregularities and wrong decisions of the previous government led by Imran Khan, and ridding the nation of what he called “temptations” like Khan.

He also urged party leaders to work together to expose the elements creating chaos in the country and bring about a positive change.

Sharif also praised the efforts of his daughter Maryam Nawaz in responding to Imran Khan and his facilitators, and urged all party leaders to fully participate and cooperate with her in the election campaign.