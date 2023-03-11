Pakistan welcomes revival of Iran-Saudi ties

Pakistan on Friday warmly welcomed the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a landmark development facilitated by China.

Tehran and Riyadh announced an agreement in Beijing on Friday to restore their diplomatic ties more than seven years after severing ties.

The development is seen as a major breakthrough that will not only shape the Middle East but beyond.

Pakistan can be a direct beneficiary of the move as the rivalry between the two countries has put Islamabad in a difficult situation.

It often had to tread carefully between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The tussle between the two major powers of the Muslim world also undermined Pakistan’s push to diversify its foreign policy options.

Therefore, it was no surprise that Pakistan was one the first countries which welcomed the ice breaking between Saudi Arabia and Iran. “Pakistan firmly believes that this important diplomatic breakthrough will contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the Foreign Office said in a statement hours after the landmark development.

“We commend the role played by China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue. We laud sagacious leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran for this very positive development,” read the statement.

“With a history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Middle East and the region. We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony,” it further said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reiterated its concern on India’s irresponsible firing of BrahMos supersonic missile into Pakistani territory last year.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement recalled that a year ago, a supersonic missile BrahMos was fired from Suratgarh India into Pakistani territory on March 9, 2022.

It endangered human life and property and posed a grave threat to regional and international peace, security and stability. The spokesperson said Pakistan demonstrated exemplary restraint which was a testament of our systemic maturity and unflinching commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state.

The irresponsible act by India was in violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, the Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, civil aviation rules and safety protocols. It exposed many loopholes and technical lapses in the Indian system regarding handling of its strategic weapons, she added.

Despite the lapse of one year, the government of India had not acceded to Pakistan’s demand of a joint probe in order to accurately establish the facts surrounding this serious incident.

“India has also not shared findings of its internal inquiry with Pakistan,” she said, adding its unilateral and hasty closure of the so-called internal inquiry had raised serious questions on the command and control systems in place in India for its strategic weapons.

“Pakistan reiterates its demand for joint probe into this irresponsible incident. We also expect satisfactory response to and clarification of several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment,” the spokesperson concluded.