Court declares PTI’s Gandapur proclaimed offender

An Islamabad sessions court on Saturday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender for his continued absence from proceedings in a reference against him.

According to details, sessions court Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim heard the case pertaining to violation of the Section 144 against the PTI leaders and dismissed the bail plea of Gandapur.

The judge declared him a proclaimed offender after hearing from the prosecution as well as from defense attorney Qusain Mufti.

Further, PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz showed up in the hearing while the court accepted Ali Nawaz Awan’s plea for exemption.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned till April 12.