Court declares Gandapur proclaimed offender

Islamabad: A sessions court Saturday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender for his continued absence from proceedings in a reference against him.

According to details, sessions court Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim heard the case pertaining to violation of the Section 144 against the PTI leaders and dismissed the bail plea of Gandapur.

The judge declared him a proclaimed offender after hearing from the prosecution as well as from defence attorney Qusain Mufti.

Raja Khurram Nawaz appeared in the court, while Ali Nawaz Awan requested exemption from appearance, which was accepted.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned till April 12.