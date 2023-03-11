10-year-old mentally challenged boy found dead in car in Karachi

Residents of Karachi’s Korangi area were shocked and horrified after the body of a 10-year-old boy was found inside a parked car on the roadside.

According to preliminary investigations, the father of the deceased child is employed in Hyderabad, while the shocking incident took place in the Zaman Town area of Korangi.

The vehicle’s owner, identified as Shehzad, reported the discovery of the dead body to the police.

Shehzad, a local resident, had gone to fetch his mother’s medicine and upon returning to his car, discovered a lifeless body in the back seat.

According to the police, the body had signs of torture, and it is suspected that the child was subjected to sexual assault.

The cause of death will be determined after the completion of a postmortem examination, said police officials.

Following the discovery of the body, the family members expressed their outrage through a strong protest.

The child’s maternal uncle has shared that the child was mentally challenged.

The family of the victim has stated that they have no personal enmity with anyone and have demanded that the perpetrator be arrested and justice be served.

Police, however, detained the owner of the vehicle and an investigation is underway.