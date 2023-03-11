PTI worker’s death: Punjab caretaker CM says Ali Bilal died in road accident

Interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) allegations that Ali Bilal, a PTI worker, died in police custody.

Naqvi, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar, held a press conference in Lahore and stated that Bilal died in a car accident, and he will not give in to pressure or propaganda.

According to PTI, the police attempted to disrupt a gathering of PTI workers at Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, leading to clashes with the workers. Horrific images of Bilal’s body, which showed 26 marks of torture, began to circulate on social media after his death.

The PTI Chief, Imran Khan, shared a video on social media showing Bilal being taken away in a police van, claiming that he was killed while in police custody. CCTV footage also emerged showing a private 4x4 vehicle dropping Bilal off at a hospital where he was declared dead.

In response to the incident, an application was submitted to Lahore’s Race Course Police station requesting that an FIR be registered against interim CM Naqvi and Minister for Interior Rana Sananullah for Bilal’s death.

Bilal’s father, Liaquat Ali, named Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and Sub-inspector Rehan in the application.

The police formed a committee to investigate the death of Bilal on Thursday. The committee includes Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Elite Force Sadiq Ali and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Kashore.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding justice for Bilal and holding the police accountable for his death. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.