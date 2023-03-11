Death toll from California winter storms rises to 14

US President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency in California following the latest in a series of back-to-back storms that has killed 14 people.

As per authorities, an unidentified person was killed when a roof collapsed at a coffee warehouse in Oakland— during the current severe weather system.

The California Department of Transportation, on its official twitter handle, tweeted: “There’s a risk of flooding, rock and mudslides and heavy snowfall, increasing the likelihood of road closures and avalanches”.

In the meantime, emergency officials issued evacuation warnings to areas expected to be hit hardest by the next bout of severe winter weather.

Forecasters stated that the mountainous regions will likely to be hit by several feet of snow.

Moreover, lower-lying areas are expect floods from heavy rains and runoff from the melting snow— as a series of atmospheric rivers would continue to pummel the state.

“A winter storm will produce copious amounts of heavy snow to the high terrain of northern and central CA and significant rainfall and flood threats across much of CA,” the Transportation Department said.

Millions of people in the state were under a flood watch, warning or advisory earlier in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

California has been battered by an unusual string of severe winter storms in recent weeks with the latest back-to-back storms wreaking chaos.

Authorities in the strom-stricken state have been working day and night conducting search and rescue efforts, trying to dig residents out of the snow that has buried homes.

Notably, a total of 34 counties are currently under a state of emergency.