Suspects who dropped PTI worker’s body at hospital held, claims police

In a development in the case of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker killed allegedly under police custody, the police conducted a raid on Waris Road in Lahore and arrested two suspects who are said to have to dropped Ali Bilal’s body at a hospital.

Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, died on Wednesday when the PTI launched a rally to express solidarity with the judiciary.

However, later, clashes erupted with the police forces that tried to disperse the demonstrators owing to the imposition of Section 144 in the city.

The PTI alleges Shah died due to torture allegedly under police custody. Later, his body was dropped at the Services Hospital by two men in a black car.

On Friday evening, police claimed to have arrested the two people who allegedly took Ali Bilal to hospital.

A black car was also seized by the police, sources said.

The detained men are being interrogated, police sources said.

Further investigations are underway with the help of closed-circuit camera footage, they added.