Nepra okays raise in power tariff for export sector by Rs12.13 per unit

The latest in a series of measures being taken to fulfil the conditions of IMF to unlock a stalled loan program, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs12.13 per unit for the export sector.

Secondly, it also approved a tariff raise of Rs3.60 per unit for the farmers.

These measures have effectively ended a subsidy of Rs65 billion on electricity for the export sector and farmers.

Nepra has sent its decision to the federal government for notification.

It claims the decision to withdraw or offer a subsidy rests with the federal government.

Nepra says it has no objection to withdrawing the subsidy on electricity for export sector and farmers.

The supply of power to the export sector at a concessional rate of Rs19.99 per unit has been abolished.

Agricultural consumers will be provided electricity at Rs16.60 per unit instead of Rs13.

The Rs3.60 per unit subsidy on electricity for agricultural consumers under the Kisan Package has been withdrawn.

Nepra has confirmed the federal government’s decision to end the subsidy

A few days ago, the federal government ended the subsidy given to farmers under the Kisan Package.