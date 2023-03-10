Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Shahid Afridi refuses to wear shirt sponsored by betting company

Shahid Afridi is representing Asian Lions in Legends League
Samaa Web Desk Mar 10, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Shahid Afridi refused to wear shirt with betting company logo.</p>

Shahid Afridi refused to wear shirt with betting company logo.

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi once again did not compromise on his values and principles as he refused to wear the shirt with the logo of betting company.

Shahid Afridi was leading the Asian Lion’s team in the Legends Cricket League and his team was playing against Indian team.

Boom Boom Afridi made sure that the betting company logo on his shirt was hidden, even though he may be fined by the organisers.

The Asian Lions were also had Pakistani legends Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Abdul Razzaq along with Sri Lankan cricketers.

The Indian team was led by Gautam Gambhir and featured players like Murali Vijay, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh and Muhammad Kaif.

Cricket

Shahid Afridi

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div