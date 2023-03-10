Shahid Afridi refuses to wear shirt sponsored by betting company

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi once again did not compromise on his values and principles as he refused to wear the shirt with the logo of betting company.

Shahid Afridi was leading the Asian Lion’s team in the Legends Cricket League and his team was playing against Indian team.

Boom Boom Afridi made sure that the betting company logo on his shirt was hidden, even though he may be fined by the organisers.

The Asian Lions were also had Pakistani legends Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Abdul Razzaq along with Sri Lankan cricketers.

The Indian team was led by Gautam Gambhir and featured players like Murali Vijay, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh and Muhammad Kaif.