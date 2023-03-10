NAB summons Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

While the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former chief minister Usman Buzdar in the assets beyond means inquiry, two courts in Lahore have granted interim bail to PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry in separate cases.

NAB Lahore summoned Buzdar in his personal capacity on March 13 and directed him to respond to a questionnaire given to him and bring it along.

The bureau ha also asked him to bring record of transfers and postings he made during his stint as the chief minister.

Details of the development contracts and the assets of his wife and children have also been sought.

NAB Lahore has also told the former CM to bring along details of his bank accounts, businesses, agricultural land and inherited property.

NAB is investigating Buzdar in a case of assets beyond known sources of income. He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs10 billion beyond his known sources of income.

Buzdar has been granted an interim bail till March 16.

Interim bails

Meanwhile, two different courts of Lahore have granted interim bail to PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry in separate cases, and barred the police from arresting them.

Qureshi has said he will lead the party if Imran Khan is arrested.

Qureshi appeared in a sessions court in the case of interfering with government affairs, arson and blocking roads.

The court granted him interim bail till March 20.

Talking to the media, Qureshi said if Imran Khan is arrested, he will take charge of the party.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry appeared in an anti-terrorism court. The court granted him interim bail till March 25.

The PTI vice president said he was being implicated in baseless cases.

The court directed Qureshi to deposit Rs500,000 and Chaudhry Rs500,000 surety bonds, and barred police from arresting them.