Gold sees slight dip of Rs200, closes at Rs197,500

As the price of the yellow metal saw a rise in the global market, it witnessed a fall domestically.

As per the data shared by the Sarafa and Jewellers Association on Friday, the price of per-tola gold decreased slightly by Rs200 to close in at Rs197,500 for the day.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs172 to Rs169,324.

In the global market, the rate of gold per ounce increased drastically by $15 to $1,834.

On Thursday also, a similar trend was witnessed. Gold became a little expensive in Pakistan by Rs400, while in the global market it saw an extraordinary decrease of $23.