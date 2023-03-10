5 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations

Five terrorists were killed by security forces in intelligence-based operations conducted in North and South Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, five terrorists were killed following an intense exchange of fire during the operations on Friday.

Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists, the statement added.

It further said the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country’s territory with an unflinching resolve.