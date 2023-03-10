PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

Live scores

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans would be looking to book their spot in the playoffs round of PSL 8 by winning on Friday, as the loser will have to win their last match or hope that Quetta Gladiators lose their last match.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi were given a good start by Babar Azam and Saim Ayub once again, as they scored 29 runs in just three overs.

Babar Azam, who scored his first PSL century in the last match, kept his amazing form going and scored fifty off just 24 balls.

Saim Ayub also assisted him very well as Peshawar Zalmi reached 92 in only eight overs.

The pair completed century of their opening wicket partnership in the third consecutive match inside nine overs.

The partnership ended at 134 as Saim Ayub got out after scoring 58 runs but Muhammad Haris also started aggressively and scored six runs off just two balls, as Peshawar Zalmi reached 140 in just 12 overs.

Abbas Afridi got the wicket of Babar Azam in the next over, as he was dismissed after scoring 73 runs.