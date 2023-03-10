PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Multan Sultans chase 243 runs target against Peshawar Zalmi

Live scores

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans would be looking to book their spot in the playoffs round of PSL 8 by winning on Friday, as the loser will have to win their last match or hope that Quetta Gladiators lose their last match.

Multan Sultans batting

Multan Sultans did not get off to a good start as Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood failed to reach double figures and their team lost two wickets for 28 runs.

But then Kieron Pollard and Rilee Rossouw’s show started and they added 99 runs off just 43 balls.

Pollard was dismissed after scoring 52 runs off just 25 balls with the help of five sixes and three fours.

Azmatullah Omarzai bowled Tim David for just two runs and brought Peshawar Zalmi back in the game.

But Rilee Rossouw did not stop and kept hitting shots all around the ground and helped Multan Sultans reach 166 in 14 overs, which meant they needed 77 off last 36 balls.

Rilee Rossouw completed his century off just 41 balls, to break his own record for the fastest century in PSL.

Rilee Rossouw was dismissed after scoring 121 runs off 51 balls but Anwar Ali and Usama Mir did enough to give Multan Sultans a place in the playoff round as they finished on the first ball of the last over.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi were given a good start by Babar Azam and Saim Ayub once again, as they scored 29 runs in just three overs.

Babar Azam, who scored his first PSL century in the last match, kept his amazing form going and scored fifty off just 24 balls.

Saim Ayub also assisted him very well as Peshawar Zalmi reached 92 in only eight overs.

The pair completed century of their opening wicket partnership in the third consecutive match inside nine overs.

The partnership ended at 134 as Saim Ayub got out after scoring 58 runs but Muhammad Haris also started aggressively and scored six runs off just two balls, as Peshawar Zalmi reached 140 in just 12 overs.

Abbas Afridi got the wicket of Babar Azam in the next over, as he was dismissed after scoring 73 runs.

Muhammad Haris played a cameo of 35 runs off 11 balls, which included four sixes as Peshawar Zalmi reached 200 in the 18th over.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Tom Kohler Cadmore added 51 runs off just 19 balls and helped Peshawar Zalmi reach 242 for the loss of six wickets.