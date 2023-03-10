No elections before Imran brought to justice, Maryam maintains

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday reiterated her demand for accountability of former premier Imran Khan and uniform standards of justice before elections are held in the country.

Addressing a PML-N workers convention in Faisalabad on Friday, Maryam complained how the women’s enclosure was set up far from the stage.

Moreover, she said whenever the elections are held, her party will win. She said her father Nawaz Sharif was summoned to courts for hundreds of hearings, but Imran Khan is allowed to disregard court verdicts and summons.

“Imran did not go to jail for a single day, while Nawaz was jailed for months,” she declared.

She called Imran the biggest money launderer, and alleged that he, his party and his wife were all thieves for taking bribes in exchange for approving files.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif is returning soon, and so will development from that day onwards.

She also prayed for the PTI worker killed in the Lahore rally on Wednesday. She berated Imran Khan for inviting Ali Bilal’s elderly father to his house for condolences instead of visiting them.

The PML-N leader said Imran’s sons were living protected lives in London, but he calls his workers and activists out on roads to be tortured.

“Workers are assets for any party and should be respected,” she remarked, adding the “coward” Imran has deployed women workers to protect him outside his Zaman Park home.

“A leader is someone who leads from the forefront,” she exclaimed, citing examples of her father courting arrest along with her on their way back from London.

She further commented that all those who conspired against Nawaz Sharif were exposing each other themselves, after she exposed them.

“The Panama bench is the real enemy of Pakistan’s progress. People will never forgive former CJPs Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa for the Panama verdict.” Maryam declared.

The Panama bench not only ousted Nawaz in their hatred for him, she went on, but added that in dong so, they deprived people of cheap roti, sugar and flour, as well as progress.

“They imposed an incapable, inept thief on the nation for which future generations will not forgive them,” she stressed, and called Imran Khan the biggest anarchist.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will address the party’s next rally at Dhobi Ghaat.