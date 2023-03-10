LHC asks PCB, PSL to provide schedule in advance next season

Lahore High Court (LHC) asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to provide the schedule of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in advance next season or else they may not allow the event to be held in Punjab next season.

LHC also ordered to remove the barriers which were placed for the PSL on the green belt of Lahore.

The court asked to share the plan of PSL in advance for the next season and warned that PSL would not be allowed to held if plan is not given in advance.

Justice Shahid Karim said that PCB had disappeared since it was advised that the hotel should be build for players near the stadium.

PCB’s Chief Operating Officer ensured the court that they would obey the order of the court.

On the other hand CTO Lahore also told that they had displayed the numbers regarding the information of traffic due to PSL.