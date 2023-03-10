Pakistan decides to ‘order test cargoes’ of Russian crude oil

Significant progress has reportedly been made in purchasing cheap oil from Russia. The Ministry of Petroleum has decided to order test cargoes of Russian crude oil.

According to officials of the Ministry of Petroleum, one cargo each of Russian crude oil, Sokol and Urals, will be ordered.

The crude oil will be refined in Pakistan in the presence of a Russian team. It will be seen how much petrol, diesel and furnace oil is extracted from the Russian crude oil.

After the tests, an oil purchase agreement with Russia is likely to be signed at the end of March, the officials said.

Earlier in January, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik had claimed Russia had agreed to begin exporting crude oil to Pakistan in late March.