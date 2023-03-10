Remittances see slight increase, as Ramazan draws close
With the holy month of Ramazan just around the corner, the fall in remittances has turned into an increase.
In February, Pakistanis sent $2 billion home from various foreign countries.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, a 5% increase was recorded in the remittances in February, as compared to the previous month.
Pakistani nationals residing in Saudi Arabia remained the contributors to the remittances by sending $45 million in February.
In the first eight months of the financial year, overseas Pakistanis sent $18 billion to their homeland.
According to the central bank, however, the remittances decreased by 9.5% on an annual basis in the eight months of the fiscal year.