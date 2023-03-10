BHC suspends warrants against Imran, as Quetta police reach Lahore for arrest

Moments after the Quetta police reached Lahore with a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Balochistan High Court suspended the warrants for two weeks.

Earlier, the Quetta police team, led by SP Nadeem and including DSP Abdul Sattar, a sub-inspector and two other officials, had reached the Race Course police station in Lahore to mark their attendance and deliver the warrants to the PTI chief.

The Lahore police were requested to assist their counterparts from Quetta in executing the arrest warrant against Imran Khan.

However, the Balochistan High Court suspended the arrest warrant for two weeks, and issued notices to the provincial police chief, the DIG, SP Legal and SHO.

Balochistan High Court’s Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar heard the petition filed by the PTI Balochistan chapter, challenging the case filed against the party chief.

The plea was filed by Imran’s lawyer, Syed Iqbal Shah.

The court also issued notices to Khalil Kakar, the complainant in the case. It adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

He pleaded that the case could not be registered at the Bijli Road police station. The allegations mentioned in the case did not fall in the jurisdiction of the police station.

It sought abashment of the FIR against Imran Khan, as well as suspension of the arrest warrants.

The non-bailable warrant was issued by a judicial magistrate in Quetta in connection with a case of making defamatory statements against state institutions.

The warrant sought Imran Khan’s immediate arrest and appearance before the court.

It has been reported that Imran Khan has also filed an application for protective bail in the Lahore High Court regarding the Quetta case.

Last week, the Islamabad police also returned from Lahore without making an arrest of Imran Khan, despite the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the Toshakhana case.

According to the Islamabad senior superintendent of police (SSP), the police team had gone to Imran Khan’s residence to serve him the notice and not to make an arrest.

The notice was regarding the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a sessions court in Islamabad against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.