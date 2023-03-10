Punjab CTD arrests 12 terror suspects

In another major action against terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested 12 terrorists belonging to outlawed Al-Qaeda and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during operations conducted in Lahore and other two cities of Punjab.

The CTD officials recovered a significant quantity of explosive materials, weapons and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the terrorists.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted after a thorough investigation of 61 suspects.

The terrorist network had allegedly planned to carry out attacks in sensitive districts of Punjab.

The arrested militants have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

The authorities are confident that the operation will help to dismantle the terrorist networks operating in the country and prevent any potential terrorist activity.