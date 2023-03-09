Faiz Hameed main character behind Nawaz’s ouster: Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif insists that former spy master Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed played a key role in removing Nawaz Sharif from premiership.

The minister was speaking in SAMAA TV program Nadeem Malik Live.

Asif also feigned ignorance about any investigation related to Gen Hameed’s brothers, as opposed to the claims made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the same program a day ago.

The defense minister said if party leader Maryam Nawaz has made any comments about the probes, she must have some information.

He said a lot of evidence has come into the public domain that a process had started during Nawaz Sharif’s prime ministership.

An agenda was ruthlessly pushed against the then Nawaz Sharif government.

Khawaja Asif also alleged that Lt Gen (retd) Hameed played a key role in removing Nawaz Sharif, and bringing Imran Khan into power.

He added that Imran Khan’s wishes were implemented by the former spy chief.

“We are talking about the accountability of a former soldier,” Asif stressed.

He alleged that the 2018 elections were engineered, people were imprisoned and punished.

If Imran Khan was honest, he remarked, the country would have gone on the path of development. He further said if Imran Khan had admitted that the army was neutral, there would have been an improvement in country’s affairs.

“Five years ago, who would have thought Parvez Elahi wil be the president of the PTI. And just two years ago, nobody could have thought about discussing accountability of Faiz Hameed on TV,” he stressed.

He claimed Imran wanted Faiz Hameed to remain the chief of the premier intelligence agency, and wanted to appoint him the army chief.

He taunted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could make anyone his ‘political godfather’ for personal gains.