SBP-held dollar reserves reach $4.3bn

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said its foreign exchange reserves have reached Rs4.301 billion after the rollover of a loan from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The bank, in its weekly bulletin, said its foreign exchange reserves have increased by $487 million to $4.3 billion as of the week ending March 3.

The total volume of the domestic foreign exchange reserves has risen to $9.75 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan has $4.3 billion in its reserves, and banks $5.45 billion.

The SBP received $500 million last week from Chinese bank as part of the institution’s $1.3 billion loan facility, just days after it had received $700 million from the China Development Bank.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday made a new assurance that Pakistan will honor the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled loan programme.