Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

SBP-held dollar reserves reach $4.3bn

Pakistan's reserves saw an increase of $487 million as of March 3
Rizwan Alam Mar 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/FILE</p>

Photo/FILE

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said its foreign exchange reserves have reached Rs4.301 billion after the rollover of a loan from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The bank, in its weekly bulletin, said its foreign exchange reserves have increased by $487 million to $4.3 billion as of the week ending March 3.

The total volume of the domestic foreign exchange reserves has risen to $9.75 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan has $4.3 billion in its reserves, and banks $5.45 billion.

Also Read: After Chinese loan, Pakistan’s foreign reserves touch $9.27bn

The SBP received $500 million last week from Chinese bank as part of the institution’s $1.3 billion loan facility, just days after it had received $700 million from the China Development Bank.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday made a new assurance that Pakistan will honor the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled loan programme.

forex reserves

foreign exchange

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

dollar reserves

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div