Power tariff for KE consumers hiked by Rs4.76

The price of electricity for consumers in Karachi has been raised by Rs4.76 per unit. The decision has apparently been taken to maintain a uniform tariff across the country.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved the increase in the price of electricity for K-Electric.

Under the first quarterly adjustment, the price of electricity has been increased by Rs3.21 per unit.

As part of the second quarter adjustment, the tariff has been hiked by Rs1.55 per unit.

According to sources, the additional charges will be collected from March to May 2023.