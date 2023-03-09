BOL TV Co-Chairman Shoaib Sheikh arrested in Islamabad

Bol Television Co-Chairman Shoaib Sheikh has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Islamabad International Airport.

Shoaib Sheikh was arrested by the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad on charges of bribing a judge.

The FIA arrested Sheikh when he reached Islamabad from Karachi and transferred him to its G-13 office.

According to the agency, the accused had bribed former Islamabad additional sessions judge with Rs5 million for his acquittal in the Axact fake degree scam case.

Also Read: Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh, 22 others sentenced for 7 years in fake degree case

A case was registered against Sheikh in the Anti-Corruption Circle, Islamabad, in which former judge Pervaizul Qadir Memon is also nominated.

According to sources, the FIA sent the suspect several notices for appearance in the investigation into allegations of bribing a judge.

However, despite several notices, Shoaib Sheikh failed to appear, over which he was arrested.

Investigation against the arrested suspect has been started.