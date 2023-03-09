Georgia drops ‘foreign agent’ bill but faces more protests

Georgia was gearing up for fresh anti-government protests on Thursday as popular anger showed no signs of cooling in the pro-Western Black Sea nation, despite the ruling party’s promise to drop a “foreign agent” law reminiscent of Russian legislation.

Concerns have been mounting that the mountainous ex-Soviet country, which aspires to join the EU and NATO, is taking an authoritarian turn and maintaining links with Moscow.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Georgia has hosted an influx of anti-war Russians. But in recent weeks authorities have barred some Kremlin critics from entering the country, with observers warning of a drift towards Moscow.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has insisted it remains committed to Georgia’s EU and NATO membership bid enshrined in the constitution and supported – according to opinion polls – by at least 80 percent of the population.

But over the last days, the government came under unprecedented criticism from the EU and Washington which denounced plans for a “foreign agent” law as a heavy blow to Georgia’s democracy that would damage’s Tbilisi’s ties with the West.

The bill which recalls Kremlin legislation used to silence critics triggered mass protests that saw Georgian police fire water cannon and tear gas at tens of thousands of demonstrators this week.

The ruling party said the bill had been “represented in a bad light” and promised public consultations after announcing its withdrawal.

Undeterred, the opposition called for a fresh rally later on Thursday.

“As long as there are no guarantees that Georgia is firmly on a pro-Western course, these processes will not stop,” a group of opposition parties said in a joint statement.

They also demanded the immediate release of dozens of protesters they said had been detained.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the protesters had carried EU and Georgian flags and chanted anti-Kremlin slogans, accusing the government of taking Georgia off a pro-Western track.

The protest venue outside parliament in central Tbilisi looked peaceful on Thursday afternoon, after a night of clashes between protesters and riot police.

But the legislature announced it will not be holding plenary sessions over the next several days “due to the damage inflicted by violent protesters to the parliament building and infrastructure”.

The mood prevalent in the streets of the Georgian capital showed the government was unlikely to easily extinguish popular anger by merely calling off the controversial law.

“The government is revoking the law because they saw our resolve, people’s force. But the main problem remains in place – they have proven that they are Russian stooges,” Shota Kikaleishvili, a 19-year-old student, told AFP.

“They have all the reasons to be scared, we will force them out of power,” he added.

Another Tbilisi resident, museum conservator Miranda Janashia, 51, said: “We are Europeans, Georgia belongs to the EU, the government which is dragging us back to Russia’s orbit must resign.”

A European Union delegation in Georgia welcomed the government’s announcement that it would halt plans to introduce the law, saying they “encourage all political leaders in Georgia to resume pro-EU reforms”.

Washington has urged the government to show “restraint” and allow peaceful protests, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for “democratic success” in “friendly Georgia”.

The Kremlin said Thursday it was concerned by the mass protests in neighbouring Georgia.

Moscow and Tbilisi went to war in 2008 and Russia still controls Georgia’s breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions, although the territories are recognised internationally as part of Georgia.

Police said more than 70 demonstrators were detained and 50 police officers injured during Tuesday’s protests.

Tom de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, said both the bill and crackdown represented a serious challenge in the politically turbulent country.

“It’s a big moment for Georgia, still a democracy, but definitely a struggling one,” he said on Twitter.

In Russia, the Kremlin has used the “foreign agent” label against opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of leading foreign-funded political activities.

Georgian authorities have faced mounting international criticism over a perceived backsliding on democracy, seriously damaging Tbilisi’s ties with Brussels.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has defended his “balanced” policy as aimed at ensuring “peace and stability”.

But Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has expressed support for the demonstrators and vowed to veto the legislation.

Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

Last June, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau but said Tbilisi must implement reforms first.

Georgia’s treatment of jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, whose health has drastically deteriorated in prison, has also drawn international condemnation.