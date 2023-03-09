Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passes away

Popular Indian actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has passed away due to a heart attack.

According to Indian media reports, Kaushik was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, but he could not survive. He was said to be 66 years old.

According to the postmortem report of the Mr India star, no injury marks were found on his body.

Reports suggested that the cause of the actor’s death was a heart attack. There was no evidence of alcohol in his blood samples either.

Santosh Roy, Satish Kaushik’s manager, said that around 9:40pm on Wednesday night, the actor/filmmaker went to sleep. He later called his manager, saying he was feeling restless.

“I was with him all the time yesterday, I didn’t think we would lose him like this,” Roy stated.

Indian media reports said the veteran was cremated in the presence of close friends and family members in Mumbai.

Several noted celebs from the film industry, including Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan, had arrived to pay their last respects.

A day before his death on March 7, Satish Kaushik had tweeted pictures of a Holi celebration with actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Javed Akhtar, Mahima Chaudhry.

Tributes poured in from film industry fellows over the demise of a beloved actor, director, producer.

Leading the tributes was Satish’s good friend and actor Anupam Kher. He tweeted: “I know death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti.”

Noted comedian Johny Lever also condoled over the death.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lauded Kaushik for his impeccable comic timing.

“A wonderful Actor with perfect comic timing, an amazing Director, A regarded alumni from National School Of Drama. Left us too soon #SatishKaushik Ji. Lots of Love and Power to the Family. Rest In Peace.”

Anil Kapoor also joined in to remember his longtime friend.