Imran says he doesn’t need the establishment when people with him

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan took another U-turn on Thursday, and claimed that he never asked for a meeting with army chief Gen Asim Munir.

A day after clashes between the Lahore Police and PTI workers, the party chief announced he would take to the streets once again now that Section 144 had been lifted in the city.

Talking to senior journalists at his Lahore residence on Thursday, Imran Khan said police’s alleged torture on PTI workers on Wednesday was a repeat of the May 25, 2022 events during the party’s long march on Islamabad.

He announced that Section 144 has been lifted in Lahore, and the PTI will take to the streets once again.

He claimed that the same police officers, who were behind the May 25 episode, tortured PTI workers in Lahore on Wednesday.

The former prime minister alleged the PDM-led government planned to hold general elections once he was arrested or disqualified.

He insisted that whether he was arrested or disqualified, his party had won the ‘match’.

He then announced the launch of his election campaign soon.

Imran categorically stated once again that no talks will be held with ‘thieves’, alleging that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were raised on corruption money.

On the other hand, in an interview to BBC, Imran said when he was asked about sitting down with the establishment, he had replied that he was a political person, and would talk to everyone except ‘thieves’.

He claimed he did not need the establishment. He further claimed that when the people stood with a political party, it did not need the support of crutches.

He further added that the appointment of the new army chief has not made any difference to the PTI, in fact, their problems have ‘increased’.