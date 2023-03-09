PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Lahore Qalandars thrash Islamabad United by 119 runs

Live scores

Defending champions, table toppers Lahore Qalandars are facing two-time champions Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) as winner of this match will take the top spot of points table.

Islamabad United batting

Islamabad United got off to a flying start as they scored 32 runs in just 3.4 overs but then Zaman Khan dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 15 runs.

After that Islamabad United’s wickets kept falling in regular intervals and none of their batters scored 20 plus runs.

Rashid Khan bowled a great spell and gave away only 21 runs in four overs and also picked up four wickets.

Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf also picked two wickets each as Islamabad United were bowled out for 109 runs.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars did not get off to a good start as Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Abdullah Shafique for just one run in the first over.

But it did not stop the highest scorer of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 8, Fakhar Zaman from scoring runs aggressively.

He scored 40 runs off just 20 balls in the batting powerplay and took Lahore Qalandars to 65 for the loss of just one wicket after six overs.

Lahore Qalandars were 70 for the loss of one wicket after seven overs but they attacked the spinners in next two overs.

Fakhar Zaman smacked Shadab Khan for two sixes in the eighth over and then Kamran Ghulam hit Mubashir Khan for two sixes as they reached 100 in the ninth over.

Kamran Ghulam was dismissed after scoring 41 runs off 30 balls but Fakhar Zaman kept going and scored his second PSL century.

The left-hand batter scored 115 runs off 57 balls with the help of eight fours and eight sixes.

But he had already done all the damage for Islamabad United by then, as Lahore Qalandars were 197 for the loss of three wickets after 18 overs.

Rashid Khan scored 15 runs off 5 balls as Lahore Qalandars ended up with 226 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars made one change after losing the previous match against Peshawar Zalmi and brought in Kamran Ghulam for Shawaiz Irfan.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Islamabad United also made one change and brought in Hassan Ali in place of Rumman Raees.