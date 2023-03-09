PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Islamabad United

Live scores

Defending champions, table toppers Lahore Qalandars are facing two-time champions Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) as winner of this match will take the top spot of points table.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars did not get off to a good start as Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Abdullah Shafique for just one run in the first over.

But it did not stop the highest scorer of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 8, Fakhar Zaman from scoring runs aggressively.

He scored 40 runs off just 20 balls in the batting powerplay and took Lahore Qalandars to 65 for the loss of just one wicket after six overs.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars made one change after losing the previous match against Peshawar Zalmi and brought in Kamran Ghulam for Shawaiz Irfan.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Islamabad United also made one change and brought in Hassan Ali in place of Rumman Raees.