Allegations on institutions: Warrants issued against Imran in Quetta

The Balochistan Home Department has issued a letter to their counterparts in Punjab, as the provincial police is set to depart from Quetta on implementing the arrest warrant issued against PTI Chairman Imran Khan by a judicial magistrate.

The warrants were issued against Imran Khan by the court of Judicial Magistrate I in a case of issuing defamatory statements against state institutions.

Two days ago, a case was registered at the Bijli Road police station in Quetta on an application of a citizen, Abdul Khalil Kakar, over baseless allegations against state institutions.

Bail to PTI leaders

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted interim bail to PTI leaders Farrukh Habib and Hammad Azhar in a case of clashing with the police and obstructing official duty during the PTI rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

The bails were granted till March 25 against surety bonds of Rs500,000 each.

Police were barred from arresting the PTI leaders till March 25. Both the suspects were also told to cooperate in the investigation.

A case was registered against the two leaders at Lahore’ Race Course police station.