Maryam suggests probe into PTI worker’s killing

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has suggested that an investigation must be conducted into the killing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah during the party’s short-lived rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

The PTI claims one of its workers was killed, as the Lahore police launched baton-charge, tear gas shelling and water canon against the party’s rally over violation of Section 144 in the city.

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has cast doubts over the series of events that led to the alleged killing of the worker.

Addressing the party’s youth wing in Lahore on Thursday, Maryam questioned what kind of leader hid inside his house and pushed forward youths to be beaten up.

She made this comment in reference to the PTI’s rally n Wednesday that was called off shortly after, and where party activists were baton-charged.

She claimed that youths and children were used as fuel for the rally, while the leader stayed at home.

The PML-N leader questioned who will be responsible for the life lost during the event.

She stressed that the country will progress only when there is justice. An individual is brazenly creating chaos in the country, she claimed, adding there was no one to question him.

Imran Khan takes decisions in an inebriated state, she taunted, adding now he is running away from accountability.

The PML-N leader alleged Imran Khan only accumulated wealth in his four years in power, and also claimed he bribed property tycoons.

Earlier, she said a large part of the population consists of the youth and the country needs a direction at this time. The young generation can change the destiny of the country, she stressed.

Maryam said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced internships for the youth along with a loan schemes on easy installments.