Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

3 more terrorists killed in search, clearance drive in N. Waziristan

Operation launched after killing six terrorists in area on Wednesday
Sumaira Khan Mar 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The security forces allegedly killed three more terrorists during a clearance operation in Datta Khel tehsil of ​​North Waziristan, a day after six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, six terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel tehsil on Wednesday.

Following the operation, a search and clearance drive was launched in the area, during which three more militants were killed after a fierce exchange of fire.

Also Read: Seven terrorists killed in crossfire with CTD in North Waziristan

Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Locals are said to have appreciated the security forces’ operation, and expressed full cooperation in ending the scourge of terrorism from the region.

ISPR

north waziristan

terrorists

Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div