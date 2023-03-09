3 more terrorists killed in search, clearance drive in N. Waziristan

The security forces allegedly killed three more terrorists during a clearance operation in Datta Khel tehsil of ​​North Waziristan, a day after six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, six terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel tehsil on Wednesday.

Following the operation, a search and clearance drive was launched in the area, during which three more militants were killed after a fierce exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Locals are said to have appreciated the security forces’ operation, and expressed full cooperation in ending the scourge of terrorism from the region.