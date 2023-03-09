Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to fight for top spot today

Table toppers Lahore Qalandars will take on the second placed Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) today, with both teams eyeing the spot of points table.

Both teams have won and lost same number of matches, hence have equal points but Lahore Qalandars dominated Islamabad United in their previous encounter.

Lahore Qalandars had won the match by 110 runs, when they met on 27 February in Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

Overall, Islamabad United leads the head to head record against Lahore Qalandars by 9-7, but interestingly Lahore Qalandars won have last four matches against the two-time PSL champions.

Fakhar Zaman with 360 runs in the top scorer of this fixture whereas Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan has scored 292 runs against Lahore Qalandars.

Shadab Khan is also the highest wicket taker of this fixture, with 20 wickets against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

Faheem Ashraf has 18 wickets against Lahore Qalandars whereas Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have picked 13 wickets each against Islamabad United.