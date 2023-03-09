US Dollar bulldozes rupee in interbank trade

The US dollar bulldozed the rupee at the closing time of interbank trading to settle at Rs282.30 on Thursday.

The American currency gained a whopping Rs3.18 in the interbank trade, while in the open market, the dollar gained Rs4 against the local currency to reach Rs284.

The upward trend of the American currency continued on Thursday in interbank and open markets.

This development comes despite assurances from Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that the PDM-led government is absolutely committed to fulfil a deal with the IMF.

Despite the fact that these commitments were made by the previous PTI government, the minister said, the government had realized that these obligations were not made by an individual, but by the sovereign state of Pakistan, and decided to honor them.