FIA money laundering case: Arrest warrant delivered at Farah Gogi’s residence

A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has delivered arrest warrants issued by a court at the residence of Farah Gogi in a money laundering case.

The warrants were received by Farah’s house help.

In a major development in the money laundering probe against Farah Gogi, also known as Farhat Shehzadi, an FIA team reached her house with the arrest warrant.

Sources said the warrant was received by Farah’s domestic staff.

An FIA court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the close friend of the former first wife, Bushra Bibi.

The sources said the non-bailable arrest warrants were issued over Farah’s non-cooperation in the money laundering case.

They further said the FIA had gathered irrefutable evidence of money laundering of billions of rupees against Farah Gogi. Besides, there are allegations of receiving bribes and corruption worth billions.

Farah is already on the run abroad to avoid the ongoing investigation against her, the sources said.

During the investigation, bank accounts with billions of rupees in them were discovered in the name of Farah Gogi.

The FIA says legal means are being accelerated to bring Farah back to Pakistan through the Interpol.

She had been issued notices to participate in the investigation, but she is on the run abroad and refuses to return.