Stocks soar following Dar’s fresh assurance on IMF deal

After a fresh assurance by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on a possible deal with the IMF, the Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 226 points at the closing time of the trading session.

The KSE-100 index closed at 41,585 points on Thursday.

The renewed expectation about the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program helped the shares hit an intraday high of 283.97 points on Wednesday.

Although investors’ involvement remained passive due to the prevailing political uncertainty in the country where opposition and incumbent PDM-led government lock their horns on general elections.

Finance Minister Dar has vowed to fulfil the agreements made with the IMF by the previous government.

Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, Dar cited the economic crisis as one of the many challenges faced by Pakistan, which was caused by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The incumbent government is working to fix these issues and progress will soon be visible, he claimed.