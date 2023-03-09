PTI delegation meets CEC Sikandar Raja after Punjab govt action on election rally

A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday conveyed its reservations on the attitude of the caretaker government in Punjab as it met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI delegation included Vice Chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umar, and Maleeka Ali Bokhari.

In its meeting with the chief of electoral body, the former ruling party’s leaders talk about the attitude of the caretaker government of Punjab.

They also raised the issue of the election campaign and the situation in Lahore on Wednesday where police resorted to use of force to thwart PTI’s planned rally, resulting in the death of one and injuries to others.

The delegation also conveyed its reservations on appointing officials from bureaucracy as returning officers (ROs) in the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Sources said that CEC told the PTI leaders that there was no other option after the high court had denied giving judicial officers for serving duties of ROs.

Talking to media after the meeting, PTI vice chairman expressed satisfaction with the progress.