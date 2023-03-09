Punjab govt launches probe into death of PTI activist Ali Bilal

The caretaker government of Punjab has formed a committee to probe into the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker, Ali Bilal, who the party claimed was allegedly killed in the police custody.

The alleged custodial death of Ali Bilal sparked outrage on social media. PTI chief also shared a tweet about his staunch worker.

He was arrested by the Punjab police after the police launched action against PTI workers who had gathered on Mall Road and Canal Road in Lahore for participating in a public rally - part of electioneering - to be led by former premier Imran Khan.

The 23-year-old was allegedly tortured to death and his body was brought to Services Hospital.

According to hospital officials, Ali Bilal was brought to the emergency department by two unidentified individuals in a black car, who later fled.

They said that the victim had already succumbed to his injuries when he was brought to the hospital. They also confirmed that the victim was assaulted.