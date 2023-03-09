Autopsy of PTI activist confirms torture, excessive bleeding from head injury

The post-mortem report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal has confirmed torture on him. The report says Bilal died due to excessive bleeding after a deep blow to his head.

Meanwhile, the caretaker government of Punjab has formed a committee to probe into Bilal’s death, which the party claims was due to torture in police custody.

As per a copy of the autopsy report available with SAMAA TV, Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, died due to torture.

It stated that Bilal died due to excessive bleeding after a deep blow to the head.

Accumulation of blood in the liver and pancreas also contributed to the death of Bilal, the report said.

It further said Bilal’s blood pressure dropped to extremely low levels due to the accumulation of blood in his brain.

He was also tortured on sensitive parts of his body, it added. A part of Bilal’s skull was badly affected, the report said.

Punjab govt to probe

The alleged custodial death of Ali Bilal sparked outrage on social media.

The PTI chief also shared a tweet about his dedicated worker.

Bilal had been arrested by the Punjab police after they launched a crackdown on PTI workers gathered on The Mall and Canal Road in Lahore for participating in a public rally - part of the PTI’s electioneering - to be led by former premier Imran Khan.

The 23-year-old was allegedly tortured to death and his body was brought to Services Hospital.

According to hospital officials, Ali Bilal was brought to the emergency department by two unidentified individuals in a black car, who later fled.

They said that the victim had already succumbed to his injuries when he was brought to the hospital. They also confirmed that the victim was assaulted.