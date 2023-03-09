South Africa remove top four West Indies batsmen before lunch

The West Indies lost their top four batsmen cheaply at the start of their first innings on the second day of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday.

West Indies were 73 for four at lunch in reply to South Africa’s 320 all out at the Wanderers Stadium

The day started well for the tourists. They needed only three overs to take South Africa’s three remaining wickets after the hosts resumed on 311 for seven.

But the West Indies began badly when Tagenarine Chanderpaul was run out for one by a direct hit from cover by South African captain Temba Bavuma.

West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite made 17 before he was caught at first slip off a lifting delivery from Kagiso Rabada.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee followed up with the wickets of Jermaine Blackwood, caught behind for six, and Raymon Reifer, caught bat and pad at short leg for 15.

South Africa’s innings was wrapped up rapidly, with Heinrich Klaasen chasing a wide ball from Kyle Mayers before Alzarri Joseph took the last two wickets with short-pitched deliveries.

Including a collapse on Wednesday afternoon, South Africa lost their last eight wickets for 72 runs.