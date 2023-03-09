PEMRA bars TV channels from airing content on high, supreme court judges

The electronic media watchdog has banned the broadcasting and rebroadcasting of any content related to the conduct of sitting judges of high and supreme courts on electronic media, with immediate effect.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) warned that despite previous directives against telecasting content that goes against state institutions, satellite television channels have been airing slanderous allegations and orchestrating a vilification campaign against the judges.

It referred to Article 68 of the Constitution and stated that airing any content that violates the authority’s laws and judgments of the apex court, related to the conduct of judges or against the superior judiciary, is strictly prohibited.

Pemra ordered all satellite TV channels to establish an effective time delay mechanism and an impartial editorial board.

Non-compliance could result in license suspension under Section 30 of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002, without any show cause notice in the public interest.

The decision came after audio leaks, supposedly linked to a top court judge, were leaked on social media in February.